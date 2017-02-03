Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young to play at Rabobank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Lady Antebellum is returning to Bakersfield in their You Look Good World Tour!

The group, along with opening acts Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, will come to Rabobank Arena on Friday, May 26, 2017.

Tickets will be on sale next Friday, February 10, 2017. They will be available online or by calling (888) 929-7849.