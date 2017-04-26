Michael Phelps in Bakersfield for Hoffmann's Hospice

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. - The 23rd annual event included a dinner and auction to raise money for Hoffmann's Hospice. The money will help provide patient and family-care to those in need regardless of their terminal diagnosis or ability to pay.

Michael Phelps spoke at the event, telling his own story of struggle and how he overcame it. We were able to speak with the Olympic swimmer before the dinner portion of the night where he gave advice to those who are in tough times.

Beth Hoffmann, founder of the non-profit, has been working for this cause for 23 years and is grateful for all that she can do for this community. She tells 23ABC's Jada Montemarano that there are no words to explain what the organization does for these families in need.