Fair
HI: 99°
LO: 71°
One man dead in southeast Bakersfield shooting. Another male was taken to Kern Medical with a serious gunshot wound injury. Police are still investigating at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police was called to the Payless Liquor Store on Cottonwood Road at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived at the location two men were suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to Kern Medical with major injuries.
The identity of the deceased was pending release by authorities, however family and friends identified him as the son of the liquor store owner, Derek.
Fastrip and Subway are teaming up to hold a recruitment fair on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
Bakersfield Police was called to the Payless Liquor Store on Cottonwood Road at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a shooting.
At 7:24 P.M. Bakersfield Police Department received a call from a witness that there was a shooting on Cottonwood and Casino.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that Valley Convalescent Hospital, a proficient nursing facility in…