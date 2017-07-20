One man dead in southeast Bakersfield shooting

Johana Restrepo
6:41 AM, Jul 20, 2017
One man dead in southeast Bakersfield shooting. Another male was taken to Kern Medical with a serious gunshot wound injury. Police are still investigating at the scene.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police was called to the Payless Liquor Store on Cottonwood Road at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived at the location two men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to Kern Medical with major injuries.

The identity of the deceased was pending release by authorities, however family and friends identified him as the son of the liquor store owner, Derek.

