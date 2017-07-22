'Pack to School' backpack and supply giveaway happening Saturday in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. - Grimmway Farms employees will join volunteers from local businesses to distribute hundreds of backpacks and essential school supplies to 600 area students Saturday.

Students will be able to pick and choose from the donated supplies, creating a "shopping" experience to help connect them with items appropriate for each grade level.

The event is the culmination of a weeks-long drive for donations of fundamental school supplies such as calculators, notebooks, pens, pencils, paper, binders, highlighters, crayons, rulers, and safety scissors.

All proceeds will benefit students of the Lamont School District, Vineland School District, Kern High School District and others.

It's happening at the Lamont Weedpatch Family Resource Center located at 7839 Burgundy Avenue in Lamont.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Grimmway Farms' culture said giving back to the community is an important element of Grimmway Farms' culture, and participating in the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce's school supply drive is part of demonstrating that commitment.

Volunteers of the school supply drive include Grimmway Farms, Recology, Self-Help Federal Credit Union and Fastrip Gas Stations of Lamont.