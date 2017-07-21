Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An elderly man has been critically injured after he was struck by a car in Northeast Bakersfield Thursday night.

CHP officers said a man in his 50s or 60s was struck near the intersection of Bernard and King Streets.

The female driver of the Toyota Matrix unfortunately did not see the man when he entered the crosswalk and hit him.

The injured man suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

CHP said the driver stayed at the scene.

Identities of both the driver and the pedestrian have not yet been released and the crash is still under investigation.