Price increase starts Aprils 1st to help combat aging facilities and state need to conserve water

5:44 PM, Feb 13, 2017

Price increase will take effect April 1st to combat aging equipment

The East Niles Community Services District will raise water rate prices starting April 1st.

The district says this is their first price increase in six and a half years.

The increases were recommended by a consultant and will help the district replace aging equipment.

The district added that the state's requirement to conserve water also played a role in raising the rates. 

