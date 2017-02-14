Price increase starts Aprils 1st to help combat aging facilities and state need to conserve water

Clear
Price increase will take effect April 1st to combat aging equipment
The East Niles Community Services District will raise water rate prices starting April 1st.
The district says this is their first price increase in six and a half years.
The increases were recommended by a consultant and will help the district replace aging equipment.
The district added that the state's requirement to conserve water also played a role in raising the rates.
Fire reported in Downtown Bakersfield near Espee and 28th Street.
It's what you might call a perfect storm.
Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement on concerns about Lake Isabella Monday:
A Bakersfield local took home an award from the 59 th Grammy Awards Ceremony Sunday night.