BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On July 20th city staff began repairing a sinkhole located on Truxtun Avenue.

The westbound outside lane of Truxtun Avenue is closed during the time the sinkhole is being worked on. The west bound middle lane is also expected to be closed during active work operations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City staffers expect the work will be done later next week.