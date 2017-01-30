Ryan Nance announces intention to run for vacant seat on Bakersfield City Council

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield resident Ryan Nance has announced his intention to run for Bakersfield City Council Ward 5, according to a press release.

Ward 5 has had a vacant seat ever since the apparent suicide of newly-elected councilman Jeff Tkac earlier this year.

Nance ran against Tkac and former councilman Harold Hanson for the seat on the city council in November. Nance came in third place.

Nance attended Foothill High School and Bakersfield College and is a third generation Central Valley resident.

So far, no other candidates have announced intentions to run for the seat.