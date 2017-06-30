Small Plane Crashes on the 405 Freeway in Orange County near John Wayne Airport

10:00 AM, Jun 30, 2017
23 mins ago

Video from the 405 Freeway where a Cessna 310 airplane crashed right before Mac Arthur Blvd.

Two people were injured after a small airplane crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Friday, officials said.

SANTA ANA - Two people were injured after a small airplane crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Friday, officials said.

The plane, described by the airport and FAA as a twin-engine Cessna 310, crashed around 9:30 a.m., Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

The captain said two people were injured and will be transported by helicopter to a hospital.

The airport, which is located in Santa Ana, posted on Twitter that the plane landed short of the runway. The airport said the airfield is closed to arrivals.


The freeway was shut down in both directions at MacArthur due to the crash debris. The northbound side was reopened around 10 a.m., the airport confirmed on Twitter.

 

 

 

 


DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.

 

 

Local News