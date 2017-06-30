SANTA ANA - Two people were injured after a small airplane crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Friday, officials said.

The plane, described by the airport and FAA as a twin-engine Cessna 310, crashed around 9:30 a.m., Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

The captain said two people were injured and will be transported by helicopter to a hospital.

The airport, which is located in Santa Ana, posted on Twitter that the plane landed short of the runway. The airport said the airfield is closed to arrivals.



The freeway was shut down in both directions at MacArthur due to the crash debris. The northbound side was reopened around 10 a.m., the airport confirmed on Twitter.

Small plane just crash landed short of runway on 405 freeway at #JohnWayneAirport freeway completely closed #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/O8ATX9ffVd — Jason Foreman (@forem101) June 30, 2017



DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.