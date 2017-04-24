Suspect steals SUV with 3-year-old inside in Delano

4:33 PM, Apr 24, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Delano - The Delano Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Princeton Street for a report of a stolen vehicle with a three-year-old child inside.

Just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, the suspect took off in the running vehicle and headed towards the area of 21st Avenue and Oxford Street.

The child was unharmed during the incident. Delano PD is looking into suspect information.

More on this story at 11 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News