Suspect steals SUV with 3-year-old inside in Delano

Delano - The Delano Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Princeton Street for a report of a stolen vehicle with a three-year-old child inside.

Just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, the suspect took off in the running vehicle and headed towards the area of 21st Avenue and Oxford Street.

The child was unharmed during the incident. Delano PD is looking into suspect information.

