Team brushed up on dip tank training, disaster scenarios in case of wildfire in the area

Stallion Springs CERT brushed up on dip tank training, disaster scenarios in case of wildfire in the area
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in Stallion Springs is prepping for wildfire season.
On Wednesday, the group met at the community dip tank off Cummings Court to freshen up on procedures for if they have a wildfire in the area.
The team also met with Stallions Springs Police Department Chief Michael Grant to practice disaster scenarios including road closures, medical aid and evacuations.
Sandy Young, the team leader for CERT, said these monthly sessions help ensure that the group will be ready if disaster strikes.
"In a disaster there is going to be chaos, but if we have done all this training beforehand, we kind of know what to do and can handle the chaos," Young said.
If you are interested in joining the team, you can email Young at stallionspringscert1@gmail.com.
