Two shootings in Delano leave two men dead, family and neighbors react

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Delano police are investigating two shootings.

The first happened June 24th at 9:30 P.M. on Lexington Street. Antonio Gutierrez, 31, was found shot. He was able to be revived and was transported to Kern Medical Center. He was kept on life support until June 27th when his family decided to take him off. Four of his organs were able to be saved and donated. These include his pancreas, kidneys and liver.

His family has a GoFundMe set up for his memorial service.

The second shooting took place June 26th around 11 P.M. David Ramirez, 20, was shot at the intersection of 15th Place and Albany Street. He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.