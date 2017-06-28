Two shootings in Delano leave two men dead, family and neighbors react

Two shootings within three days of each other

Leah Pezzetti
10:59 PM, Jun 27, 2017
1 hour ago
delano | shootings | anthony gutierrez | david ramirez

One man's organs were able to be donated

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Delano police are investigating two shootings.

The first happened June 24th at 9:30 P.M. on Lexington Street. Antonio Gutierrez, 31, was found shot. He was able to be revived and was transported to Kern Medical Center. He was kept on life support until June 27th when his family decided to take him off. Four of his organs were able to be saved and donated. These include his pancreas, kidneys and liver.

His family has a GoFundMe set up for his memorial service.

The second shooting took place June 26th around 11 P.M. David Ramirez, 20, was shot at the intersection of 15th Place and Albany Street. He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News