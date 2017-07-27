Valley Convalescent accused of neglect, lawsuit filed

A lawsuit has been filed against Valley Convalescent Hospital alleging neglect at the facility.

According to a press release from Chain Cohn Stiles, 80-year-old Robert Hopkins was housed at Valley Convalescent. In February, a nursing assistant allegedly failed to make sure a guard rail on his bed was properly set. Hopkins later fell from his bed, fracturing a vertebrae below his skull. He spent a week in a hospital before returning to Valley Convalescent on Feb. 28. The next day he died.

The state's Department of Public Health determined Hopkins died due to the fall from the bed. It fined Valley Convalescent $100,000.

On Thursday, an elder neglect and wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Valley Convalescent on behalf of the Hopkins family.