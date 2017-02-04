Water pipeline break at Stockdale Country Club causes possible water contamination

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Stockdale Annex Mutual Water system released a boil water advisory Friday after a water pipeline broke at the Stockdale Country Club.

The break in the water line impacted the entire water system.

Officials are advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.

Water should be boiled for one minute.

Officials will let residents know when the water is no longer at risk. They anticipate the problem will be fixed by Friday, February 10.