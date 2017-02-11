Will Bakersfield be battling beavers again? Trees along Mill Creek may be the work of rodents.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Could the Bike Path Beavers be back?

A 23ABC News crew spotted several felled trees along Mill Creek in the area of 24th Street and Golden State Avenue on Friday. Many of the trees were lined with orange netting, which had appeared to have been chewed through.

Now, we don't know if this is the work of beavers. But it looks like it could be. And if it is -- could it be the Bike Path Beavers?

The controversial beavers haven't been in the news since 2007, when they created problems for City of Bakersfield crews -- most notably, chewing down trees at $500 a pop.

Only time will tell if it's the same beavers -- or beavers at all! -- but we know two things for sure: There are some trees down in Mill Creek, and no one has forgotten about the Bike Path Beavers.

HISTORY OF THE BIKE PATH BEAVERS: