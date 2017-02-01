YogurtZone in Bakersfield closed due to lack of hot water

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Kern County Public Health Services Department, YogurtZone on Ming Avenue is closed due to a lack of hot water.

KC Public Health responded to a complaint stating that the business was operating without hot water and according to an employee, it had been two days since the business had hot water.

Public Health stated that the business should have self-disclosed, but it didn't. It is unclear when it will reopen.