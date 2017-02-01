YogurtZone in Bakersfield closed due to lack of hot water

Clear
HI: 66°
LO: 51°
LO: 48°
HI: 67°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Kern County Public Health Services Department, YogurtZone on Ming Avenue is closed due to a lack of hot water.
KC Public Health responded to a complaint stating that the business was operating without hot water and according to an employee, it had been two days since the business had hot water.
Public Health stated that the business should have self-disclosed, but it didn't. It is unclear when it will reopen.
One person has died after a fatal dune buggy accident in Rosamond Wednesday afternoon.
Baker Street and Chico Street were blocked off as Bakersfield police investigated a possible homicide in the area Wednesday around 11 a.m.
Univision channels have been dropped from Charter-Spectrum following tense negotiations between the companies, the Los Angeles Times…
UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 4:10 p.m.): During the investigation officials determined the threats did not appear to be credible, however the case…