Landn Kauk looks like an ace in 1st career start helping Highland baseball to dream start

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - At this week's Spring Break baseball tournament at Liberty High School, the Highland baseball team didn't rest on their laurels. They went to work.

The Scots scored 48 runs in 4 games against Liberty, Tehachapi and Golden Valley to put the team in the championship game. One of the centerpieces to the Scots' offense is second baseman Landn Kauk. "He's batting over .500, plays great defense," said 5th year coach Rick Sawyer. "He's a great kid."

While Landn is known for his offense, this week he showed off a new found talent. Usually a reliever, Kauk got the start Tuesday against Division I foe Liberty. "I knew they'd have a squad full of hitters," he said Wednesday. "I just kind of knew, just gotta keep everything away from them."

In the first start of his high school career, the senior threw six innings of one run ball striking out five en route to Highland's 17th win of the season. "My stuff felt really good that game. I was on. It was probably the best game I've ever thrown," he said.

While the Patriots bested the Scots in Wednesday's championship 8-5, Kauk says the confidence gained from beating a team two divisions up is helping to fuel Highland's postseason hopes. "I don't think, I know we can make it to Valley," he said. "It's just ourselves that could beat us but if we keep playing how we play we can do it."

