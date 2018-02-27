Alicia Pattillo - MMJ

12:33 PM, Jan 8, 2016
3 hours ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alicia Pattillo is an MMJ and assignment editor for 23ABC News.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News