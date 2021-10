BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health is hosting free breast exam screening for the uninsured on Friday, Oct. 22nd.

The screening will be from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22nd at Adventist Health Breast Center, 2700 Chester Ave., Suite 103.

Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, call 661-637-8101 or click here.