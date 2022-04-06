Annual Pyles Boys Camp BBQ fundraiser returns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The annual Pyles Boys Camp BBQ returns Saturday, May 14th.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the R.M. Pyles Boys Camp Kern River Group Picnic area.

The fundraiser helps fund programs that help low-income, disadvantaged boys through a no-cost, multi-year wilderness camp that includes year-round mentoring.

The event features a tri-tip dinner and raffles for prizes. The dinner costs $15 for adults and is free for children younger than 12.

Pyles Boys Camp is located at 13375 Lake Ming Road in Bakersfield.