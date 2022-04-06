Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Annual Pyles Boys Camp BBQ fundraiser returns

Barbecue (FILE)
23ABC
A grill is seen in this file photo.
Barbecue (FILE)
Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:01:00-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The annual Pyles Boys Camp BBQ returns Saturday, May 14th.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the R.M. Pyles Boys Camp Kern River Group Picnic area.

The fundraiser helps fund programs that help low-income, disadvantaged boys through a no-cost, multi-year wilderness camp that includes year-round mentoring.

The event features a tri-tip dinner and raffles for prizes. The dinner costs $15 for adults and is free for children younger than 12.

Pyles Boys Camp is located at 13375 Lake Ming Road in Bakersfield.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen