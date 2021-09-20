Watch
Artists wanted for Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar

Frank Franklin II/AP
A student from Public School 11 picks out art supplies during an art class at High Line Park on Oct. 21, 2020, in New York.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 18:59:36-04

(KERO) — San Joaquin Valley Air District is looking for artists for its 2022 Kids’ Calendar.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade can enter the annual contest with entries due by Oct. 8th. Winners and their artwork will be featured in the bilingual wall calendar.

Last year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Kids' Calendar was moved to a virtual version. The air district plans to return to printing and distributing the calendars for 2022's version.

Artists should include their name, address, phone number, email, age, grade and school, on the back of the entry. Mail art flat, not folded or stapled, to: 2022 Kids’ Calendar Contest, Valley Air District, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, CA 93726, or drop off your entry at the nearest air district office at 34946 Flyover Court in Bakersfield.

Guidelines for entries:

  • Paper should be placed in landscape orientation, so it is 8-1/2-inches high and 11-inches wide
  • Artwork should be in color using paint, pen, crayon, marker, colored pencil, or computer generation. Vivid colors are recommended.
  • Artwork should contain a message about how to live a Healthy Air Life. Examples of past messages include: “Switch to an electric lawnmower,” “Be cool and carpool when going to school,” “Don’t burn wood, switch to gas,” “Please don’t idle while waiting for the kids at school.”
  • Bilingual and Spanish-language messages are encouraged.

For an example of this year’s calendar and additional contest information, click here. For questions about the contest, email public.education@valleyair.org or call the Bakersfield regional office at 661-392-5500.

