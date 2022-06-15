Bakersfield College offers tuition-free, non-credit technical theatre courses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College will offer two tuition-free, non-credit courses this summer in technical theatre.

These Performing Arts Department courses focus on lighting and set construction. THEA B61NC (crn 51589) Lighting Lab and THEA B62NC (crn 51590) are currently available for registration and no previous experience is required.

The courses run from 1-3:25 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting Tuesday, June 28th, through Thursday, July 14th.

Students will receive hands-on experience and instruction of set construction for theatrical productions and lighting as applied to live performances. Students in the two courses will work together to build the technical aspects of the department’s summer musical.

For more information on how to enroll in these tuition-free courses, visit Bakersfield College's website.