Bakersfield College to host free financial aid workshops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College's office of financial aid and scholarships is inviting students to participate in free online workshops throughout October for help with applying for FAFSA, grants, scholarships, or Dream Act applications.

25 virtual workshops will be hosted throughout the month and those days and times can be found here.

Students can also get help by using the college's virtual lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Fridays from at 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

There is still time for students to enroll in classes at Bakersfield College, late start classes start Monday.