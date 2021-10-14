Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Bakersfield College to host free financial aid workshops

items.[0].videoTitle
Bakersfield College's office of financial aid and scholarships is inviting students to participate in free online workshops throughout October for help with applying for FAFSA, grants, scholarships, or Dream Act applications.
The Cost of College
Posted at 8:42 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 11:54:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College's office of financial aid and scholarships is inviting students to participate in free online workshops throughout October for help with applying for FAFSA, grants, scholarships, or Dream Act applications.

25 virtual workshops will be hosted throughout the month and those days and times can be found here.

Students can also get help by using the college's virtual lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Fridays from at 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

There is still time for students to enroll in classes at Bakersfield College, late start classes start Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County

Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County