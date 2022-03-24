Bakersfield County Music Museum to host fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Country Music Museum is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, March 26th, at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame.

The event features Tehachapi band Fistful of Nickels and a country music talent competition. The fundraiser runs from 4-7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

"We raise funds for education and displays for Bakersfield's role in country music and to promote concerts," said Nicole Bolinger, Bakersfield Country Music Museum board member. "The money will be used to help raise awareness about Bakersfield's role in country music."

One of the displays the Bakersfield County Music Museum has created is currently showcased at the Kern County Museum's "Bakersfield Sound" exhibit.

As of Wednesday, there were four more spots for the talent competition. The winner will get $150, gift cards, and the opportunity to open for a country music star.

"Some of the people who've entered are well known," said Bolinger. "They show up everywhere. That's the beautiful thing about Bakersfield, there's still talent here. There's people here that just love the music."

Tickets are available now and the day of the event at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q st.