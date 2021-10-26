Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department, BPD to host Halloween events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department and the Bakersfield Police Department to host free Halloween events this week.

First up is HalLAWeen hosted by BPD from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28th at the City Hall North parking lot.

Recreation & Parks will have two events on Friday, Oct. 29th.

Halloweentown will be from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, while Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Silver Creek Community Center.

City Hall North is located at 1600 Truxtun Ave.; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is located at 1000 S. Owens St.; and Silver Creek Community Center is located at 7011 Harris Road.