Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department, BPD to host Halloween events

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Halloween
Halloween
Posted at 2:40 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 17:40:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department and the Bakersfield Police Department to host free Halloween events this week.

First up is HalLAWeen hosted by BPD from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28th at the City Hall North parking lot.

Recreation & Parks will have two events on Friday, Oct. 29th.

Halloweentown will be from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, while Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Silver Creek Community Center.

City Hall North is located at 1600 Truxtun Ave.; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is located at 1000 S. Owens St.; and Silver Creek Community Center is located at 7011 Harris Road.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!