Bakersfield to conduct annual leaf collection

Posted at 7:59 AM, Oct 28, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Streets Division is conducting its annual leaf collection starting Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City residents are allowed to rake leaves into the street near the curb and gutter.

The city asks that leaves be left at least two feet from the curb so they can be collected by specialized equipment. No other debris will be collected from the streets.

Collection will be conducted through the first week of February. For more information, call 661-326-3111.

