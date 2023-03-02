BC Theatre Program presents the comedy 'Noises Off', a play about a play

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ever hear of a play within a play? How about a farce within a farce? Bakersfield College's Theatre Program is presenting the play "Noises Off" at the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theater, and there are some things you should know before picking up your tickets.

"Noises Off" is a farce; a satirical comedy that relies on exaggerations to make the point. The BC Theatre Program will take the audience through this play about a play that follows the story of actors just trying to get through opening night and testing the meaning of "the show must go on."

Director Cody Granger says the visual element is a crucial part of the play.

"It involves a lot of sight gags, so that's essentially what 'Noises Off' is. It's a classic, one of the most famous farces that have probably ever been written," said Granger.

Along with the sight gags comes a whole lot of fun as well. Actor Savannah Lux says that despite the whirlwind story, it's still a show for everyone.

"It's definitely a good first play to watch if you've never been to a show or seen any theatre," said Lux. "This is definitely a good starter play because it's almost, like, the most fun you can see."

If you are interested in seeing what "Noises Off" is all about, the play opens at the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theater on the main campus of Bakersfield College on Thursday, March 2. Showtime starts at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $12 dollars for general admission, and are available for purchase at the show's EventBrite page.