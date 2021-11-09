California Highway Patrol to host 11th annual CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Bakersfield Area will host its 11th annual CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive.

The drive kicks off Monday, Nov. 15th and runs through Friday, Dec. 17th. Toys can be dropped off at the CHP office on Compagnoni Street, Motor City (in the auto mall), both Carneceria La Carreta locations, and all local Walgreens stores. Toys collected from the drive will benefit local children ages 0 to 16.

The CHiPs for KiDs toy drive has helped make the holidays brighter for disadvantaged children throughout California for more than 35 years.

The CHP has joined forces with local organizations and businesses to give less fortunate Kern County kids something to smile about during the holidays.