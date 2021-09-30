Watch
Free childhood immunizations throughout October

Jeff Renfroe
Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 14:04:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations all of October.

Regardless of health insurance, the vaccines are free for children ages 0-5.

For children ages 6-18 the vaccines are free if they don’t have health insurance, they’re enrolled in Medi-Cal, or if they’re American Indian/Native Alaskan.

The event offers free hemoglobin tests for children and expecting/postpartum mothers.

It’s required to bring your child’s immunization card. Clinics may be canceled due to weather conditions, make sure to call the office before you arrive: (661) 869-6740.

Here’s a list of all the sites offering immunizations:

· Food Maxx – Monday, October 4th
4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Walmart – Thursday, October 7th
6225 Colony St. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, October 11th
5400 Monitor St. (parking lot), Bakersfieldfrom 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Kern County Dept. of Human Services – Wednesday, October 13th
100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfieldfrom 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Walmart Supercenter – Monday, October 18th 5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· La Hacienda Market – Tuesday, October 19th
315 James St. (parking lot), Shafterfrom 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, October 20th
2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfieldfrom 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· N.O.R. Riverview Park – Monday, October 25th
437 Willow Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfieldfrom 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· New Life Church – Wednesday, October 27th
4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

