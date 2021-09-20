Watch
Free mammogram screenings offered Oct. 1st for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Michael Probst/AP
Petra Nett works inside a breast cancer mobile screening trailer in Limbach, Wiesbaden, Germany, on July 19, 2011.
Breast cancer screening
Posted at 2:04 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 17:04:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Free mammogram screenings will be offered Oct. 1st at Ramon Garza Elementary School to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospital, in partnership with Alinea Medical, Omni Family Health, and Bakersfield City School District, will offer the screenings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1st.

Other health screenings including for blood glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol, and hemoglobin, as well as flu vaccines will also be available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call The Dignity Health Community Wellness Center at 661-323-3238.

Ramon Garza Elementary School is located at 2901 Center St.

