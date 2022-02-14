Watch
Houchin Blood Bank offering box of Girl Scout cookies to donors

The Associated Press
Boxes of Thin Mints and Samoas Girl Scouts cookies are seen in this file photo.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 12:12:32-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is offering a box of Girl Scouts cookies for those who donate blood. Houchin is partnering with Girl Scouts of Central California South for the cookie giveaway.

Starting Monday, Feb. 14th, blood donors will receive certificate for one free box of Girl Scout cookies while supplies last. Each certificate has a QR code that gives directions to the nearest Girl Scout cookie booth for donors to pick up their box.

Donors can make an appointment and walk-ins are accepted. Houchin Community Blood Bank hours are as follows: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The blood bank is closed Sundays and will be closed for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 21st.

Blood banks locations are 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield. Mobile locations are also available.

