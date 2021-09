BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Looking to get into the Kern County Fair for free Wednesday, Sept. 29th?

If you donate five non-perishable food items to the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) Food Bank, you'll get a single pass into the fair for Wednesday, Sept. 29th.

It's all part of the Feed for Need event and is one of the largest donations for the year to the CAPK Food Bank.