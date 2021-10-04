Inaugural Bakersfield pickleball, music festival kicks off in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The inaugural Bakersfield Pickleball and Music Festival on Nov. 13th will feature a pickleball tournament, live music, vendors and a beer and wine garden.

The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13th at Jastro Park in downtown Bakersfield.

Pickleball is traditionally played on a badminton-sized court with special Pickle-ball paddles, made of wood or high-tech aerospace materials. The ball used is similar to a wiffle ball, but slightly smaller. Pickle-ball, INC.

All proceeds will be donated to the Brundage Lane Navigation Center. The center is the City of Bakersfield’s homeless shelter operated by Mercy House.

Admission is free and will feature local bands Mento Buru and Elevation 406.