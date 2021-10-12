Watch
Junior League of Bakersfield to host annual Oktoberfest

Matthias Schrader/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bavarian musicians march during the opening of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, on Sept. 18, 2010.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 12, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Say Prost! by joining the Junior League of Bakersfield for their annual Oktoberfest.

The third annual festival features music, food from local restaurants, and games as well as the best dressed being crowned Mister or Miss Oktoberfest. Guests can also win gift cards to local restaurants.

The fundraiser will be held Oct. 16th at the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center. All proceeds help fund non-profit projects including promoting literacy and working to train local women to become effective volunteers.

Tickets are available online for the 21-and-older event online through Oct. 15th. Tickets are $75.

23ABC is a sponsor of this event.

