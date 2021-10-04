Watch
NAMIWalk to take place this weekend as a virtual event

Posted at 2:11 PM, Oct 04, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be holding its annual walk as a virtual event this Saturday, October 9th.

According to NAMI, the "NAMIWalks Your Way means instead of putting one foot in front of the other, you get to put one "feat" in front of the other: participants get to use their creativity, with the main rule that we continue to advance towards our goal by leaps and bounds."

They encourage participants to get creative in coming up with different ways to participate this year, including:

  • Walking 7,000+ steps for a 5K their way
  • Planning a craft day with their kids
  • Holding a virtual bake-off with their team
  • Practicing self-care with a favorite hobby: yoga, gardening, knitting
  • Doing a 5K on the treadmill or stationary bike
  • Creating a safe and socially distanced stroll in their neighborhood

They then welcome participants to "take photos and videos and share your activity on favorite social media with the link to your walk fundraising page and the hashtag #NotAlone."

You can find out more about the event online.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
