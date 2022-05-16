Peace Officer Memorial ceremonies set for May 19th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Peace Officer Memorial ceremonies are set for Thursday, May 19th in Bakersfield for National Police Week which started Sunday.

On Thursday, Truxtun Avenue will be closed between H and Eye streets between 6:30 a.m and 7:30 a.m. for a Bakersfield Police Department ceremony.

The ceremony will honor BPD officers who have fallen in the line of duty at 7 a.m. Thursday in the front of the police department at 1601 Truxtun Avenue.

A ceremony honoring all Kern County Law Enforcement officers killed in the line of duty is set for noon Thursday. It'll be held in front of the Kern County Peace Officers’ Memorial at 1415 Truxtun Avenue and will be hosted by BPD.