BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Registration is still open for Links For Life's annual Lace’n It Up Fun Run and Walk. You can register here.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 2nd, with the run and walk starting at 8:30 a.m. at The Park at Riverwalk.

For more information, call Jennifer Henry at 661-809-9294 or email: jenniferhenry@linksforlife.org; or call Board President Maritza Jimenez at 661-330-2708 or email: maritzaj@khs-net.com.