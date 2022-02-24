Satinder Sartaaj comes to Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Satinder Sartaaj is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on April 30, 2022.

Sartaaj is a Punjabi artist, songwriter, singer, composer, and poet. He’s most known for his music.

The Bakersfield Fox Theater describes him, “As an artist he excites, enlightens, leads, and embraces his fans with insights into life’s meaning and deepest feelings. Ancestral values are seen embedded deep in his poetry. Satinder Sartaaj captivates audiences through the vigor and sheer beauty of his words and lyrics. His songs stir the souls, energize the bodies, liberate the minds, and heal the heart.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Fox Theater’s website or by phone. Their office is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.