TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi Apple Festival returns Oct. 16th and 17th after a year away due to COVID-19 restrictions. The festival will benefit local charities and includes an apple pie eating contest and a pie baking contest.

The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16th and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17th on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi.

For more information, click here.