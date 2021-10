BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Today Cleaners is hosting their third annual ‘Toys for Tots Toy Drive’ beginning Nov. 1 till Nov. 27.

The drive asks people to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any location.

Today Cleaners will donate $10 per toy for the first 250 toys donated. Toy donations are preferred but they will also be accepting cash or check donations.

The Bakersfield ‘Toys for Tots’ will use the money raised to buy toys for local children in our community.