BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What to Do This Weekend in Kern County: October 15th - 17th, 2021

Kern County is cautiously opening back up as it continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. That means there are things you can do in Kern County this weekend. If you are tired of being stuck inside, here are some of the things you can do.

Junior League of Bakersfield Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 16th

Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center

1928 19th St, Bakersfield

Sponsored by 23ABC

Say Prost! by joining the Junior League of Bakersfield for their annual Oktoberfest.

The third annual festival features music, food from local restaurants, and games as well as the best dressed being crowned Mister or Miss Oktoberfest. Guests can also win gift cards to local restaurants.

The fundraiser will be held Oct. 16th at the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center. All proceeds help fund non-profit projects including promoting literacy and working to train local women to become effective volunteers.

Tickets are available online for the 21-and-older event online through Oct. 15th. Tickets are $75.

Tehachapi Apple Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 16th and 17th

Tehachapi

The Tehachapi Apple Festival returns Oct. 16th and 17th after a year away due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The festival is two days of “Applie Goodness” for the whole family. It will include a “Kidzone,” with inflatables, balloon car races, petting zoo, carnival games, corn hole contest, golf putting, face painting, rocket and robotics demos, and more. There will also be hand-crafted local artisan gifts and apple-related items.

Local apple farmers will be selling apples and locally produced food products including apple pie, apple turnovers, apple nachos, and many other apple treats.

Live music will be featured in Centennial Plaza.

There will also be an Apple Pie Eating Contest on Saturday, as well as an Apple Pie Baking Contest on Sunday.

The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16th and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17th on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi.

For more information, visit their website.

Kern Living: The Scott Kirschenmann Cannonball Run

First Annual Scotty Kirschenmann Cannonball Run

Saturday, October 16th

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

13500 Raceway Blvd Interstate 5 and Enos Ln, Bakersfield, CA

This fun-filled 6-8 hour “Amazing Race” style road rally event is professionally organized by MPD Events, Los Angeles, and will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a pre-race breakfast to kick off the day.

Registered driving teams of 2-4 persons will navigate an approximately 250-mile course around and near Kern County, beginning and ending in Bakersfield, while completing unique non-physical “challenges” along the way.

Racers will end the course loop in Bakersfield around 4:00 p.m. at the VIP Cannonballer Reception and can then join fans for the elite finish line party beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Register your race team to bring your own vehicle, but custom racer outfits, gloves, car magnets, and robust swag bags will be provided for each team. The team with the most creative outfits, innovative ways of completing challenges, and best overall time will win free entry to race in the 2022 event.

Non-racers can still support the Foundation and cheer on race teams by attending the finish line party with horserace style betting on Cannonball teams, open bar and craft cocktails from LA mixologist: “Things That Fly,” dinner and snacks from LA’s finest chefs, live auction and a performance by 80’s party dance band, Flash Pants.

Evening With An American Hero

Saturday, October 16th

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

3121 Standard St, Bakersfield

The Wounded Heroes Fund would like to invite you to our 6th annual Evening with an American Hero. Join us for Cocktails, Dinner, Live Auction, Music and Dancing to follow. Spend the evening with Michael Mastagni, a truly remarkable man, as he shares fascinating stories from his time in Military Intelligence during the Vietnam War.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' at the Fox Theater

Friday, October 15th

2001 H St, Bakersfield

1,2 Freddy's coming for you! Watch the classic slasher film 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on October 15 and whatever you do, don't fall asleep...or you'll meet the terrifying Freddy.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on their website, by phone (661) 324-1369, or at their office Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM. Students and the military can buy one get one free on the night of the show.

The movie is Rated R and is capped at 999 attendees.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend. COSTUMES ENCOURAGED!

Godspell

Friday and Saturday, October 15th and 16th

6 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17th

12:30 p.m.

Stars Theatre Restaurant

1931 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side." You can purchase tickets online.

Murray Family Farms October Fun Fest

Open Every Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6700 General Beale Rd, Bakersfield

It's feeling like fall at Murray Family Farms. The farm is back this year with full festivities and more pumpkins.

Murray Family Farms founder Steve Murray says for October Fun Fest, they added a bigger pumpkin patch full of pumpkins both grown on the farm and bought from other farmers. The farm has pumpkins of all sizes.

The pumpkins can be bought for carving, eating, and used for decoration.

Murray says a basketball-sized pumpkin is free with admission, and you also get to enjoy a lot of other activities. He says the farm is for all ages to enjoy.

October Fun Fest is every day in October from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought on the Murray Family Farms website.