Dairy Queen’s New Fruity Blast Dipped Cone Is A Purple Springtime Treat

Days after celebrating the start of spring by handing out free ice cream, Dairy Queen is continuing the celebration with a new dipped cone flavor that’s perfect for the season.

Offering a unique twist on a childhood favorite flavor, the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone is a creamy vanilla soft-serve cone dipped in a light purple coating that’s flavored like fruity cereal. You can get the flavor sized for kids or in small, medium or large.

While Dairy Queen does not say how long the new flavor will be around, chances are it will only be on the menu for a limited time throughout the spring season. You know what that means — grab it now while you can!

Dairy Queen

While Dairy Queen has chocolate-dipped cones year-round, they have also offered other seasonal dip flavors in the past, like butterscotch and cotton candy. The cotton candy dip hit DQ locations in late February 2020, offering a light blue coating for spring ice cream treats.

DQ also has another seasonal treat on the menu; this one is only around until the end of March. The Mint Brownie Blizzard combines rich, chocolatey brownie pieces and cool mint with DQ’s vanilla soft serve. You can also get the flavors in a drinkable dessert with the mint chip shake, which is a blend of cool crème de menthe, chocolatey shavings and DQ’s vanilla soft serve.

Dairy Queen

If nothing beats fruity cereal for you, however, you’re not alone. Other restaurants have previously created fruity cereal treats as well, including Burger King — which once offered a Froot Loops milkshake — and Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, which both had Froot Loops doughnuts.

Other fruity cereal treats from different companies in past years have included Froot Loops candy canes, a beer made with Fruity Pebbles and a KitKat Fruity Cereal bar, which was light pink with rainbow-colored specks.

There’s a few cereal-flavored treats in stores now as well, including a Fruity Pebbles white chocolate rabbit for Easter and Fruity Pebbles cake mix and frosting.

Duncan Hines

Do fruity cereal flavors bring back fun childhood memories for you?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.