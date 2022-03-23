Dolly Parton Will Star In A Film Adaptation Of Her New Book ‘Run, Rose, Run’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love Dolly Parton (and, seriously, how could you not?), you’ll be excited to learn that she will be starring in her first major film in a decade. Perhaps even more compelling is that she co-wrote the novel on which the movie is based.

“Run, Rose, Run” is a mystery novel the Queen of Country Music wrote with the world’s best-selling author, James Patterson. The book, released earlier this month, became a New York Times best seller immediately, debuting in the No. 1 spot.

Reese Witherspoon acquired the film rights to the novel for her women-centered media company, Hello Sunshine. Parton announced the news on Twitter.

“I’m proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend @ReeseW and @hellosunshine on the movie ‘Run, Rose, Run’ from the novel I co-wrote with @JP_Books,” she tweeted. “James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team!”

Parton’s last big-screen role was in 2012’s “Joyful Noise.”

Although her role has yet to be announced, Parton is expected to play Ruthanna Ryan, a country icon who takes aspiring musician (with a dark secret) Annie Lee Keyes under her wing. Parton already narrates Ryan’s part in the book’s audio edition.

Witherspoon, who was raised in Nashville, has long called Parton an icon and inspiration, but the pair are also friends. In fact, Witherspoon’s father was Parton’s ear, nose and throat doctor for many years. Witherspoon remembers her larger-than-life friend’s birthday with posts like this one every year.

While no date has been mentioned for the film’s theatrical release, you can always grab the book. Plus, Parton has released a companion album featuring 12 original songs inspired by the book.

Parton shared a post on Twitter directing fans to everywhere the album is available.

“Enjoy this collection of musical stories about dreamers and their journeys,” she tweeted.

The album, also called “Run, Rose, Run,” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. But of course it did; after all, it’s Dolly!

