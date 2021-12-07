These Festive Eggnog Cookies Are Made Using A Waffle Maker

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you can’t resist a glass of eggnog during the holidays, you’re going to want to check out a new recipe that combines the festive drink with two comfort foods: waffles and cookies.

This recipe for Eggnog Waffle Cookies only calls for a handful of basic ingredients, like flour, sugar and baking powder, plus cinnamon, nutmeg and, of course, eggnog. As the name suggests, you’ll also need a waffle maker, as the dough will be cooked there instead of in the oven like typical cookies.

The recipe comes from The Incredible Egg and dancer Derek Hough, who is partnering with the American Egg Board to offer some “eggceptional” holiday recipes.

Take a look at the full recipe below:

Derek Hough’s Eggnog Waffle Cookies

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup sugar

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

2 eggs

1/2 cup eggnog

1/4 cup melted unsalted butter

1 tbsp. powdered sugar for dusting

Directions

Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium mixing bowl. In a separate large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, eggnog and melted butter. Gradually stir dry ingredients into wet to form a sticky dough.

Heat waffle griddle to medium-high heat. Grease waffle griddle with cooking spray. Using a small ice cream scoop or cookie scoop, place 1 tablespoon of dough in the center of each section of griddle and close lid. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Gently remove cookies with a spatula and place on a wire cooling rack. Repeat with remaining dough.

Once cookies are cooled to room temperature, dust with powdered sugar and serve.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.