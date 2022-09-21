Bad Bunny gone good

UVALDE, Texas (KERO) — Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is definitely not living up to his name. In fact, he’s doing the kind of good that may bring people to tears.

The singer spent time with 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, one of the survivors of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, inviting her and her family to his concert.

What photos don’t show is how Bad Bunny, whose given name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, helped Mayah feel safe again.

Mayah was in the hospital for 66 days and had to endure more than 20 surgeries for gunshot wounds to her hands, arms, chest, and back. When she finally got out, she was scared to go home. She had found out that the man who shot her and killed 19 of her fellow classmates lived just blocks from her family’s house.

Bad Bunny was one of the people who donated money to the Correa Family Foundation, which is buying Mayah and her family a new home.