Johnny Owens, Ben and Noel Haggard to play Fox Theater in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The sons of country music royalty will be hitting the stage together next month in Bakersfield.

The Fox Theater announced that Ben and Noel Haggard -- sons of Merle Haggard -- will be sharing the stage with Johnny Owens, Buck Owens' son.

Buck Owens and Merle Haggard of course founders of the Bakersfield sound and two of the biggest names in country music history. Their sons will be performing at the Fox on July 24th.

Tickets are now on sale and they start at just $25.

And speaking of the Fox it is making a plea to the band The Head and The Heart. They posted this message on their marquee saying "Dear The Head and The Heart. The people of Bakersfield need a melody. Would you play our stage?"

Someone commented on the post saying The Head and The Heart should do all the Fox Theaters in the United States. And the band actually replied simply saying "Tour de Fox/"

It's not yet known if the band will actually play in Bakersfield or other Fox theaters in the country.