'Rust' tragedy, labor climate frame Hollywood contract vote

Andres Leighton/AP
Movie industry worker Hailey Josselyn, wearing a t-shirt of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSA), holds a candle during a vigil to honor cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Hutchins was fatally shot on Thursday, Oct. 21, after an assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use on the set of a Western filmed in Santa Fe, N.M. Members of the IATSA,will vote on a proposed three-year union contract with Hollywood producers.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 11, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Members of a union representing film and television crews begin voting Friday on a tentative contract with Hollywood producers.

Bread-and-butter issues of wages are important, but longtime concerns about dangers for film and TV workers have taken on increased urgency with the recent tragedy on the "Rust'' set.

Some members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees point to the now-closed New Mexico set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot as a factor in their vote. Crew member Brandy Tannahill says her vote decision is bolstered by the shooting and recent labor actions.

On the table is a three-year agreement reached by the union and a trade group representing producers.

