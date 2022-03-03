'Salute Your Shorts' star Kirk Baily dies at 59

A star from the 90s Nickelodeon show "Salute Your Shorts" has died.

Kirk Baily, who played camp counselor Kevin "Ug" Lee, passed away over the weekend, his family confirmed to TMZ and Fox News.

He was 59.

According to the media outlets, Baily died six months after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Salute Your Shorts," which aired 26 episodes from 1991 through 1992, focused on young campers at the fictional Camp Anawanna, US Weekly reported.

Though the show ended 20 years ago, the show's cast and crew reunited several times, including at Portland's Everything is Festival in 2015 and at Nickelodeon’s "Good Burger" pop-up restaurant in 2019, People reported.

While many knew him for his role in "Salute Your Shorts," Baily was also a voice actor.

According to Deadline, Baily provided his voice for "Trigun," "Cowboy Bebop," "Despicable Me 2," "Hotel Transylvania," and "Frozen."

He also appeared in TV shows such as "7th Heaven," "NYPD Blue," and "Felicity."