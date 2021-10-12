Stagecoach Festival updates its COVID policy

INDIO, Calif. (KERO) — The Stagecoach Festival has added a COVID vaccine mandate for its 2022 event.
It will require either proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event.
The festival take place the weekend of April 29th, 2022, through May 1st, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
Thanks for coming along for the ride as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times so that we can get back to having ourselves a good time.— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) October 12, 2021
