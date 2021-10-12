Watch
Stagecoach Festival updates its COVID policy

Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP
A festival goer raises a cowboy hat at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 29, 2016, in Indio, Calif.
2016 Stagecoach - Day 1
Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 12, 2021
INDIO, Calif. (KERO) — The Stagecoach Festival has added a COVID vaccine mandate for its 2022 event.

It will require either proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

The festival take place the weekend of April 29th, 2022, through May 1st, 2022, in Indio, Calif.

