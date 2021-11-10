Stars ready for Wednesday's Country Music Association awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KERO) — Country music stars will gather once again Wednesday to celebrate the 55th annual CMA awards.

This year's show will once again be jam-packed with the top performers. You can watch the CMAs at 5 p.m. Wednesday on 23ABC.

Coming to you from the heart of Nashville, the CMAs best known as the biggest night in country music is here.

This year's show will be hosted by country star and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan.

"I'm really happy to do it, country music has been so good to me. As a kid I watched the CMAs everytime they were on TV. And to say 'look I'm the host,' it's kinda a total part of the American dream," said Bryan

This year marks a groundbreaking time for country music as the genre welcomes more diversity. Mickey Guyton and Jimmie Allen making history as the first black country stars nominated for new artists of the year. ABC talks to Jimmie Allen as he prepares ahead of the big show.

"I don't really get wrapped up in winning the actual award, for me its more about acceptance. And acceptance came with the nomination," said Allen.

As always, it's the performances and collaborations that make the CMAs unforgettable.

Look for Jason Aldean with carrie underwood, Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy, Chris Young and Kane Brown, cArly Pearce and Ashley McBryde. Actress and "American Idol" alum, Jennifer Hudson also set to make her CMA debut.

And returning to the stage reigning Entertainer of the Year Eric Church.

This year's CMAs will welcome back fans in person, offering limited tickets for the public, but infinite surprises for fans watching at home.